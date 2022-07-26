Julianna Pena (11-4) defends her bantamweight title in the championship rematch against former 135-pound champion and current featherweight titleholder Amanda Nunes (21-5) in the main event of UFC 277 live on pay-per-view from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 30. Ahead of the event the promotion hit the stream with a full fight video of their first fight held in December 2021, and you can watch it up top.

UFC 277 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 31.

MMA fans can watch UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 live on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 277 full fight card.