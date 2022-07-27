Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 6, Week 1 results

Kicking off Season 6, the first week of Dana White’s Contender Series airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday July 26, which makes it Wednesday July 27 in the UK and Australia. MMA event features four bouts, with the prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.
The fight card is headlined by a middleweight battle between Ozzy Diaz (7-1) and Joe Pyfer (8-2). Also in action Anton Turkalj (7-0) up against Acacio Dos Santos (14-4) at light heavyweight and Dennis Buzukja (7-2) faceoff Kaleio Romero 6-1) at featherweight. In addition, Alessandro Costa (10-2) meets Juan Andres Luna (12-0) at flyweight.
How to watch Dana White’s Contender Series 47
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, July 26
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Date: Wednesday, July 27
Time: 1 am BST
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, July 27
Time: 10 am AEST
Dana White’s Contender Series 47 results
Get Dana White’s Contender Series 47 results below.
- Joseph Pyfer def. Ozzy Diaz by KO (punches, R2 at 1:39)
- Anton Turkalj def. Acacio dos Santos by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
- Dennis Buzukja def. Kaleio Romero by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Alessandro Costa def. Andres Luna Martinetti by split decision (30–27, 28–29, 29–28)
UFC contract winners
Following the DWCS 47 results, Joseph Pyfer was a sole fighter to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.