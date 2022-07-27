Fighters based in the Coachella Valley, Manuel Flores (12-0, 9 KOs), Elnur Abduraimov (9-0, 8 KOs) and Gabriela Fundora (7-0, 4 KOs) hosted a media workout ahead of their respective bouts featured on the Golden Boy Fight Night card live stream on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Casino Resort in Indio, CA on Thursday, July 28. The event also saw a special appearance by main event opponent Jousce Gonzalez (14-2, 7 KOs) of Miami, FL, who meets Jousce Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) of Glendora, CA.

Undefeated Manuel Flores (12-0, 9 KOs) takes on Daniel Moncada (15-6-2, 5 KOs) at super bantamweight. Elnur Abduraimov (9-0, 8 KOs) battles Jose Garcia (13-2-3, 5 KOs) at junior lightweight. Gabriela Fundora (7-0, 4 KOs) faces Lucia Nunez (7-12) at flyweight.

Check out below what the fighters had to say.

Manuel Flores, Elnur Abduraimov and Gabriela Fundora | Golden Boy

Jousce Gonzalez

“I want to thank god and Golden Boy for the opportunity. I am from Ecuador, fighting out of Miami. All I can say is that I am motivated and happy to be here. I am a hungry fighter and am ready to show the world what I am made of.”

“My rival is good, but I am prepared to obtain the victory and show them who Jousce Gonzalez is.”

“We are here to give a war. I am an intelligent fighter and can adjust to any style. Whatever Gonzalez throws at me I will be ready.”

“We have to prove right here, right now that I am a skilled fighter before we fight the top of the division. Once we win here, the rest of the division will come.”

Manuel Flores

“I am feeling strong and ready to go. I am hungry and will be at Olive Garden after the weigh-ins, enjoying some chicken with light olive oil. We have to feed the body, but feed it right.”

“Fans can expect fireworks on Thursday. My opponent is a tough guy, but I am going to go for the knockout. You will see explosiveness from me, a hard-hitting Manny.”

“I am ready to put on a great show for the whole Coachella Valley and everyone watching on DAZN.”

Elnur Abduraimov

“I am very excited to come back to a Golden Boy show in Indio. We have a lot of love in Indio, my second home and I want to give back and give them a good show.”

“It’s is a pleasure to fight at home especially in front of my friends and coaches, Papa Joel (Diaz), Papa Toño (Diaz). We always have a lot of fun in the gym, but now we will have a lot of fun at the Fantasy Springs Casino this Thursday night.”

Gabriela Fundora

“We have been training hard and to be able to fight in my hometown, it’s an honor, I am very grateful.”

“We have been fighting in Mexico, prepping but to be able to fight in the United States, in my hometown, it’s awesome!”

