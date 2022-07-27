Jousce Gonzalez vs Jose Angulo weigh-in results (video)

Jousce Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) squares off against Jose Angulo (14-2, 7 KOs) in the eight-round super lightweight main event live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday July 28, which makes it Friday July 29 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Daniel Moncada (15-6-2, 5 KOs) faces undefeated Manuel Flores (12-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-round battle at super bantamweight. Also on the card, Jose Garcia (13-2-3, 5 KOs) meets Elnur Abduraimov (9-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-round junior lightweight bout.

Get Gonzalez vs Angulo full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Gonzalez vs Angulo fight card

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jose Angulo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Manuel Flores vs. Daniel Moncada, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Jose Garcia, junior lightweight

Gabriela Fundora vs. Lucia Nunez, women’s flyweight

Jasmine Artiga vs. Amy Salinas, women’s junior bantamweight

Daniel Barrera vs. Jesus Godinez, super flyweight