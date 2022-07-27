Search
Jousce Gonzalez vs Jose Angulo weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Gonzalez vs Angulo tops Golden Boy Fight Night live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA

Jousce Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) squares off against Jose Angulo (14-2, 7 KOs) in the eight-round super lightweight main event live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday July 28, which makes it Friday July 29 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Daniel Moncada (15-6-2, 5 KOs) faces undefeated Manuel Flores (12-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-round battle at super bantamweight. Also on the card, Jose Garcia (13-2-3, 5 KOs) meets Elnur Abduraimov (9-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-round junior lightweight bout.

Get Gonzalez vs Angulo full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Gonzalez vs Angulo fight card

  • Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jose Angulo, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Manuel Flores vs. Daniel Moncada, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Jousce Gonzalez vs Jose Angulo start time, tickets, how to watch

  • Elnur Abduraimov vs. Jose Garcia, junior lightweight
  • Gabriela Fundora vs. Lucia Nunez, women’s flyweight
  • Jasmine Artiga vs. Amy Salinas, women’s junior bantamweight
  • Daniel Barrera vs. Jesus Godinez, super flyweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

