UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 features a pair of championship bouts at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, July 31 at 12 pm AEST.

In the main event Julianna Pena (11-4) defends her bantamweight title against former 135-pound champion and reigning featherweight queen Amanda Nunes (21-5). The pair meets in the championship rematch following their first fight in December 2021 when Pena submitted Nunes in the second round and claimed the belt.

In the co-main event former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-6-2) and No.2-ranked contender Kai Kara-France (24-9, 1 NC) square off for the interim 125-pound strap. The bout is also their second encounter. Moreno defeated Kara-France by unanimous decision in December 2019.

Also on the card Derrick Lewis (26-9) and Sergei Pavlovich (15-1) battle it out at heavyweight and Alex Perez (24-6) faces off Alexandre Pantoja (24-5) at flyweight. In addition, Magomed Ankalaev (17-1) takes on Anthony Smith (36-16) at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 31. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $54.95.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 277 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEST)

UFC 277 Adelaide & Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 277 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 277 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 277 fight card

The full UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France – interim UFC flyweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

Preliminary Card

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

Early Preliminary Card

Adam Fugitt vs. Michael Morales

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha aka “Blood Diamond”