Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jimmy Williams joins two-fight Garcia vs Benavidez undercard stream from Brooklyn

Vito Mielnicki Jr next fight set, broadcast info announced
Vito Mielnicki Jr in his bout against Dan Karpency | Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Garcia vs Benavidez: 12-round super welterweight showdown at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Two-division world champion Danny Garcia makes his super welterweight debut against Jose Benavidez Jr in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, July 30. The contest headlines a three-fight televised card live on Showtime. The two-fight streamed undercard action has been confirmed today with rising prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr taking on Jimmy Williams in an eight-round welterweight bout.

The previously announced undercard bout pits Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Joshua Conley in the ten-rounder at middleweight. The live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube and Showtime Boxing page on Facebook.

Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr start time, schedule, how to watch

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

In the ten-round co-feature Polish heavyweight Adam Kownacki makes his ring return against Turkish Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen. In the ten-round telecast opener unbeaten super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell faces former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy.

Get Garcia vs Benavidez full fight card.

