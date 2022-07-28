Search
Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr final pre-fight press conference (video)

Garcia vs Benavidez: 12-round super welterweight showdown at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Two-division world champion Danny Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) faces off against contender Jose Benavidez Jr (27-1-1, 18 KOs) in the twelve-round super welterweight main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday July 30, which makes it Sunday July 31 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Garcia vs Benavidez start time, how to watch, undercard

Garcia vs Benavidez tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans can watch Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr live stream on Showtime in the United States. Live stream is also expected on FITE in the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries – subject to confirmation.

The co-main event is a ten-round heavyweight bout between 2016 Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen (16-1, 12 KOs) and Adam Kownacki (20-2, 15 KOs). The telecast opener features unbeaten Gary Antuanne Russell (15-0, 15 KOs) against two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (29-1-1, 15 KOs) in a ten-round super lightweight battle.

Get Garcia vs Benavidez full fight card.

