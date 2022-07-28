Search
UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 airs live on pay-per-view from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which makes it Sunday July 31 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host in the final press conference.

Tickets for UFC 277 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Expected in attendance current women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena, former 135-pound titleholder and reigning featherweight queen Amanda Nunes, former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, No. 2-ranked contender Kai Kara-France, as well as UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

UFC 277 start time: How to watch Pena vs Nunes 2

MMA fans can watch UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 277 full fight card.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

