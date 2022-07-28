UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 airs live on pay-per-view from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which makes it Sunday July 31 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host in the final press conference.

Expected in attendance current women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena, former 135-pound titleholder and reigning featherweight queen Amanda Nunes, former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, No. 2-ranked contender Kai Kara-France, as well as UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

