Search
Boxing

Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Garcia vs Benavidez: 12-round super welterweight showdown at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Danny Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) faces Jose Benavidez Jr (27-1-1, 18 KOs) in the twelve-round super welterweight main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday July 30, which makes it Sunday July 31 in the United Kingdom and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr live stream on Showtime in the United States. Subject to confirmation, live stream is also expected on FITE in the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries.

The co-main event features Adam Kownacki (20-2, 15 KOs) up against 2016 Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen (16-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-round heavyweight battle. Opening the telecast is a ten-round super lightweight bout between unbeaten Gary Antuanne Russell (15-0, 15 KOs) and two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (29-1-1, 15 KOs).

Tickets for Garcia vs Benavidez can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Garcia vs Benavidez full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Garcia vs Benavidez fight card

Main Card

  • Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, 12 rounds, super welterweight
  • Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr start time, tickets, how to watch

Undercard

  • Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jimmy Williams, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised undercard

  • Julian Williams vs. TBA, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Atif Oberlton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Junior Younan vs. Dauren Yeleussinov, 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • LeShawn Rodriquez vs. Ismael Villarreal, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Ricky Lopez vs. Joe Perez, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Breeon Carothers vs. Marquese Steward, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Miguel Roman vs. Marcus Redd, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Angelo Thompson, 4 rounds, super welterweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097