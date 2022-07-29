Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr weigh-in results (video)

Danny Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) faces Jose Benavidez Jr (27-1-1, 18 KOs) in the twelve-round super welterweight main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday July 30, which makes it Sunday July 31 in the United Kingdom and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr live stream on Showtime in the United States. Subject to confirmation, live stream is also expected on FITE in the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries.

The co-main event features Adam Kownacki (20-2, 15 KOs) up against 2016 Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen (16-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-round heavyweight battle. Opening the telecast is a ten-round super lightweight bout between unbeaten Gary Antuanne Russell (15-0, 15 KOs) and two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (29-1-1, 15 KOs).

Tickets for Garcia vs Benavidez can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Garcia vs Benavidez full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Garcia vs Benavidez fight card

Main Card

Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, middleweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jimmy Williams, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised undercard

Julian Williams vs. TBA, 10 rounds, middleweight

Atif Oberlton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Junior Younan vs. Dauren Yeleussinov, 6 rounds, super middleweight

LeShawn Rodriquez vs. Ismael Villarreal, 6 rounds, welterweight

Ricky Lopez vs. Joe Perez, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Breeon Carothers vs. Marquese Steward, 4 rounds, lightweight

Miguel Roman vs. Marcus Redd, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Angelo Thompson, 4 rounds, super welterweight