Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr weigh-in results (video)

Danny Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) faces Jose Benavidez Jr (27-1-1, 18 KOs) in the twelve-round super welterweight main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday July 30, which makes it Sunday July 31 in the United Kingdom and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Boxing fans can watch Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr live stream on Showtime in the United States. Subject to confirmation, live stream is also expected on FITE in the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries.
The co-main event features Adam Kownacki (20-2, 15 KOs) up against 2016 Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen (16-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-round heavyweight battle. Opening the telecast is a ten-round super lightweight bout between unbeaten Gary Antuanne Russell (15-0, 15 KOs) and two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (29-1-1, 15 KOs).
Tickets for Garcia vs Benavidez can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.
Get Garcia vs Benavidez full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.
Garcia vs Benavidez fight card
Main Card
- Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, 12 rounds, super welterweight
- Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy, 10 rounds, super lightweight
Undercard
- Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jimmy Williams, 8 rounds, super welterweight
Non-televised undercard
- Julian Williams vs. TBA, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Atif Oberlton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
- Junior Younan vs. Dauren Yeleussinov, 6 rounds, super middleweight
- LeShawn Rodriquez vs. Ismael Villarreal, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Ricky Lopez vs. Joe Perez, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Breeon Carothers vs. Marquese Steward, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Miguel Roman vs. Marcus Redd, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
- Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Angelo Thompson, 4 rounds, super welterweight