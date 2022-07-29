Gonzalez vs Angulo results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Jousce Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) of Glendora, California takes on Jose Angulo (14-2, 7 KOs) of Guayaquil, Ecuador in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, July 28. The scheduled for eight rounds bout headlines the Golden Boy Fight Night card live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the United Kingdom and Australia is Friday, July 29.

Advertisements

The co-main event is an eight-round super bantamweight bout between Coachella Valley’s undefeated Manuel Flores (12-0, 9 KOs) and Daniel Moncada (15-6-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico. Also on the card, Elnur Abduraimov (9-0, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan faces Jose Garcia (13-2-3, 5 KOs) of Houston, TX in the ten-rounder for the vacant IBF North American junior lightweight title. In addition, Gabriela Fundora (7-0, 4 KOs) of Coachella, CA battles it out against Lucia Nunez (7-12) of Mexico City, Mexico in the six-rounder at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jousce Gonzalez vs Jose Angulo

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Thursday, July 28

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, July 29

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Gonzalez vs Angulo results

Get Gonzalez vs Angulo results below.

Eric Tudor def. Edgar Valenzuela by TKO (R2 at 2:04)

Jasmine Artiga def. Amy Salinas by split decision (60-54, 38-56, 58-56)

Gonzalez vs Angulo fight card

Get Gonzalez vs Angulo full fight card below.

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jose Angulo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Manuel Flores vs. Daniel Moncada, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Leonel Moreno, 10 rounds, vacant IBF North American junior lightweight title

Gabriela Fundora vs. Lucia Nunez, 8 rounds, flyweight

Eric Tudor vs. Edgar Valenzuela, 6 rounds, middleweight

Jasmine Artiga vs. Amy Salinas, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Daniel Barrera vs. Jesus Godinez, 4 rounds, super flyweight