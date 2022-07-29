UFC 277 weigh-in results, Pena vs Nunes 2 (video)

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 airs live on pay-per-view from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which makes it Sunday July 31 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event Julianna Pena (11-4) defends her bantamweight title in the championship rematch against former 135-pound titleholder and reigning featherweight queen Amanda Nunes (21-5). In the co-main event Brandon Moreno (19-6-2) and Kai Kara-France (24-9, 1 NC) battle it out for the interim 125-pound belt.
UFC 277 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.
MMA fans can watch UFC 277 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.
Get UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
UFC 277 fight card
Main Card
- Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title
- Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France – interim UFC flyweight title
- Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith
Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $99.98.
Preliminary Card
- Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger
- Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves
- Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab
- Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia
UFC 277 Australia time: How to watch Pena vs Nunes 2
Early Preliminary Card
- Adam Fugitt vs. Michael Morales
- Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim
- Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria
- Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha aka “Blood Diamond”