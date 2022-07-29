UFC 277 weigh-in results, Pena vs Nunes 2 (video)

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 airs live on pay-per-view from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which makes it Sunday July 31 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Julianna Pena (11-4) defends her bantamweight title in the championship rematch against former 135-pound titleholder and reigning featherweight queen Amanda Nunes (21-5). In the co-main event Brandon Moreno (19-6-2) and Kai Kara-France (24-9, 1 NC) battle it out for the interim 125-pound belt.

UFC 277 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can watch UFC 277 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC 277 fight card

Main Card

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France – interim UFC flyweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

Preliminary Card

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

Early Preliminary Card

Adam Fugitt vs. Michael Morales

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha aka “Blood Diamond”