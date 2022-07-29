Search
UFC 277 weigh-in results, Pena vs Nunes 2 (video)

FIGHTMAG

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 weigh-in live show

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 airs live on pay-per-view from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which makes it Sunday July 31 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Julianna Pena (11-4) defends her bantamweight title in the championship rematch against former 135-pound titleholder and reigning featherweight queen Amanda Nunes (21-5). In the co-main event Brandon Moreno (19-6-2) and Kai Kara-France (24-9, 1 NC) battle it out for the interim 125-pound belt.

MMA fans can watch UFC 277 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC 277 fight card

Main Card

  • Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France – interim UFC flyweight title
  • Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich
  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

Preliminary Card

  • Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger
  • Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves
  • Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab
  • Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

UFC 277 Australia time: How to watch Pena vs Nunes 2

Early Preliminary Card

  • Adam Fugitt vs. Michael Morales
  • Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim
  • Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria
  • Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha aka “Blood Diamond”
