Undisputed 168-pound champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and unified WBA and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin square off in a highly anticipated trilogy fight headlining a lineup of action live stream on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17. A trio of bouts, featuring Marc Castro, Aaron Aponte and Anthony Herrera, has been announced today finalizing the card.

Marc Castro (7-0 5 KOs) appears on his fifth Canelo undercard since making his debut in December 2020. The former amateur standout meets Kevin Montiel Mendoza in his first bout over eight rounds. Castro steps through the ropes for the third time this year with a pair of points wins over six rounds already in the bag and will be tested by Mexican Mendoza (6-1-2 3 KOs) whose resume includes a split-draw with Otha Jones III.

Aaron Aponte (6-0 2 KOs) is also lacing them up for the third time in 2022. ‘The Alien King’ is ready to mix it up against Canelo Promotions’ unbeaten prospect Fernando Molina. Aponte, who penned a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn in January, is looking to add a seventh win in the paid ranks in his first eight round round clash with Molina (8-0 3 KOs), the 20 year old Mexican who also has a pair of wins over six this year.

Anthony Herrera (2-0-1 2 KOs) gets the chance to bounce back to winning ways on the biggest stage as he takes on Delvin McKinley. Herrera was held to a draw in his last outing in Mexico against the spirited Kennyn Valenzuela. The Manny Robles-trained talent is eager to get back on track in Sin City. McKinley (4-3-1 4 KOs) will have other ideas though, and the 26 year old comes into the bout having taken Olympic bronze medal man Nico Hernandez the distance earlier this month.

“This is a great opportunity for three talented young men to strut their stuff on the biggest stage of all,” said Eddie Hearn. “Marc, Aaron and Anthony will be soaking up the packed build-up and buzzing fight week in Las Vegas before putting their skills on display as part of a brilliant card on September 17 that is full of great fighters and clashes that promise drama, before we hit a main event that the world will stand still for.”

Canelo vs GGG 3 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

In the co-main event Jesse Rodriguez defends his WBC super flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez. Also on the card, Diego Pacheco and Enrique Collazo battle it out for WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight strap and Austin Williams faces Kieron Conway for the vacant WBA International middleweight belt. In addition, Ali Akhmedov and Gabriel Rosado contest for IBF North American super middleweight title.

Canelo vs GGG 3 fight card

The full Canelo vs GGG 3 fight card looks as the following:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBC super flyweight title

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado, 10 rounds, super middleweight – for IBF North American super middleweight title

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley, 6 rounds, bantamweight