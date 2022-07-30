Search
Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr free live stream of prelims (video)

Garcia vs Benavidez live from Brooklyn, New York

The two-fight Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr undercard airs live stream from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, July 30 leading to the main card live on Showtime. Among the bouts Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10 KOs) of Feodosia, Ukraine takes on Joshua Conley (17-3-1, 11 KOs) of San Bernardino, California in the ten-rounder at middleweight. As well, Vito Mielnicki Jr (11-1, 7 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey faces Jimmy Williams (18-8-2, 6 KOs, 1 NC) of Plainfield, New Jersey in the eight-rounder at welterweight.

The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Live stream is available up top (US only).

Boxing fans outside the United States can watch Garcia vs Benavidez live on Showtime via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, from practically anywhere.

