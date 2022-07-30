Ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after, the fighters featured on the UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 fight card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans. Video is available up top.

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and BT Sport in the United Kingdom on Saturday July 30, and Kayo in Australia on Sunday July 31.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork and VividSeats.

