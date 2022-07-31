Ali Eren Demirezen defeats Adam Kownacki by unanimous decision (video)

Ali Eren Demirezen (17-1, 12 KOs) of Samsun, Turkey came out on top when he faced Adam Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) of Lomza, Poland at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The contest served as a co-feature to Garcia vs Benavidez live on Showtime.

After ten rounds of a heavyweight battle one judge scored the fight 96-94 and two other judges had it 97-93 all in favor of Demirezen. Check out the fight highlights below and up top.

What a fight ?



Ali Eren Demirezen picks up a huge UD win over Kownacki ?#KownackiDemirezen #GarciaBenavidez pic.twitter.com/XhqkzX5aau — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 31, 2022

