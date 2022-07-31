Brandon Moreno (19-6-2) came out victorious against Kai Kara-France (24-9, 1 NC), when the pair squared off at UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 live on pay-per-view from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The contest saw former flyweight champion up against No.2-ranked contender in the championship battle with the interim 125-pound title at stake.
In addition, the pair met for the second time. Moreno defeated Kara-France by unanimous decision after three rounds of a non-title bout in December 2019.
The scheduled for five rounds rematch at UFC 277 ended prior to the final horn. Moreno claimed the victory at 4 minutes and 34 seconds into the third round after he dropped Kara-France with body kicked followed by punches.
In his following bout Brandon Moreno is expected to faces reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in their trilogy fight.
