Brandon Moreno (19-6-2) came out victorious against Kai Kara-France (24-9, 1 NC), when the pair squared off at UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 live on pay-per-view from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The contest saw former flyweight champion up against No.2-ranked contender in the championship battle with the interim 125-pound title at stake.

In addition, the pair met for the second time. Moreno defeated Kara-France by unanimous decision after three rounds of a non-title bout in December 2019.

The scheduled for five rounds rematch at UFC 277 ended prior to the final horn. Moreno claimed the victory at 4 minutes and 34 seconds into the third round after he dropped Kara-France with body kicked followed by punches.

Kicked him in the liver like a baseball bat, Moreno vs Figgy 4 LFG??#UFC277 pic.twitter.com/KSiT8F72Vl — Lok Lambert (@ClinchworkMMA) July 31, 2022

In his following bout Brandon Moreno is expected to faces reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in their trilogy fight.

Moreno was fired up after his title fight win at #UFC277 ? pic.twitter.com/g9TEclRM7F — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022

