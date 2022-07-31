Search
Boxing

Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG

Garcia vs Benavidez live from Brooklyn, New York

Danny Garcia and Jose Benavidez Jr squared off live on Showtime from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The contest featured two-division world champion of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania making his 154-pound debut against super welterweight contender of Phoenix, Arizona.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the five 114-114, while two other judges had it 116-112 and 117-111 in favor of “Swift”.

With the victory by majority decision Danny Garcia makes a successful super welterweight debut and improves to 37-3, 21 KOs. Jose Benavidez Jr drops to 27-2-1, 18 KOs.

You can watch Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr full fight video highlights below and up top.

Garcia vs Benavidez full fight video highlights

Jose Benavidez Jr makes his ringwalk.

Here comes Danny Garcia.

Fight time.

Fists are flying.

Verdict.

Post-fight interview.

Get Garcia vs Benavidez full fight card results.

Boxing

Stream boxing live on DAZN

