Garcia vs Benavidez post-fight press conference (video)

The post-fight press conference featuring Danny Garcia and Jose Benavidez Jr follows their super welterweight bout live on Showtime from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday July 30, which makes it Sunday July 31 in Australia. Video is available up top.

