Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland defeated two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs) of Havana, Cuba when the pair squared off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The contest kicked off Garcia vs Benavidez telecast live on Showtime.

The scheduled for ten rounds super lightweight bout was stopped in Round 6. Although Barthelemy got back on his feet after being dropped by Russell’s right hook the referee waved the fight off. Check out the video of stoppage up top and the post-fight interview below.

