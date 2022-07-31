Search
Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes 2 full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG
Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes 2
Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes 2 | Twitter/UFCEurope

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes squared off in the UFC 277 main event live on pay-per-view from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The contest featured reigning women’s bantamweight champion defending her belt in the championship rematch against former 135-pound titleholder and current featherweight queen.

The first fight in December 2021 ended in favor of Pena, who submitted Nunes in the second round to claim the belt and become a new champion.

The scheduled for five rounds championship rematch went a full distance. One judged scored the fight 50-45, another judge had it 50-44 and the third judge gave it 50-43, all in favor of Nunes.

With the victory by unanimous decision Amanda Nunes improves to 22-5 and reclaims women’s bantamweight title to become a two-time two-weight UFC champion. Julianna Pena drops to 11-5 and fails her first championship defense.

You can watch Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes 2 full fight video highlights below.

(Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Spain, might be helpful to view from a different location.)

Pena vs Nunes 2 full fight video highlights

Amanda Nunes makes her Octagon walk.

Here comes Julianna Pena.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

Get UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 full fight card results.

