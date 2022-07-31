Two-division world champion Danny Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania makes his 154-pound debut against super welterweight contender Jose Benavidez Jr (27-1-1, 18 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, July 30. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout live stream on Showtime. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 31.

The co-main event is a ten-round heavyweight battle between Adam Kownacki (20-2, 15 KOs) of Lomza, Poland and 2016 Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen (16-1, 12 KOs) of Samsun, Turkey. The telecast opener is a ten-round super lightweight matchup between unbeaten Gary Antuanne Russell (15-0, 15 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland and two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (29-1-1, 15 KOs) of Havana, Cuba.

Among the undercard bouts, Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10 KOs) of Feodosia, Ukraine goes up against Joshua Conley (17-3-1, 11 KOs) of San Bernardino, California in the ten-rounder at middleweight and Vito Mielnicki Jr (11-1, 7 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey meets Jimmy Williams (18-8-2, 6 KOs, 1 NC) of Plainfield, New Jersey in the eight-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, July 30

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, July 31

Time: 11 am AEST

Other countries

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Garcia vs Benavidez live stream on Showtime from practically anywhere.

Garcia vs Benavidez fight card

Get Garcia vs Benavidez full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, middleweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jimmy Williams, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised undercard

Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Angelo Thompson, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Miguel Roman vs. Marcus Redd, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Junior Younan vs. Dauren Yeleussinov, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Ricky Lopez vs. Joe Perez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

LeShawn Rodriquez vs. Ismael Villarreal, 8 rounds, super welterweight