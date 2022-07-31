Two-division world champion Danny Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania makes his 154-pound debut against super welterweight contender Jose Benavidez Jr (27-1-1, 18 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, July 30. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout live stream on Showtime. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 31.
The co-main event is a ten-round heavyweight battle between Adam Kownacki (20-2, 15 KOs) of Lomza, Poland and 2016 Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen (16-1, 12 KOs) of Samsun, Turkey. The telecast opener is a ten-round super lightweight matchup between unbeaten Gary Antuanne Russell (15-0, 15 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland and two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (29-1-1, 15 KOs) of Havana, Cuba.
Among the undercard bouts, Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10 KOs) of Feodosia, Ukraine goes up against Joshua Conley (17-3-1, 11 KOs) of San Bernardino, California in the ten-rounder at middleweight and Vito Mielnicki Jr (11-1, 7 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey meets Jimmy Williams (18-8-2, 6 KOs, 1 NC) of Plainfield, New Jersey in the eight-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, July 30
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, July 31
Time: 11 am AEST
Other countries
Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Garcia vs Benavidez live stream on Showtime from practically anywhere.
Garcia vs Benavidez fight card
Get Garcia vs Benavidez full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, 12 rounds, super welterweight
- Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy, 10 rounds, super lightweight
Undercard
- Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jimmy Williams, 8 rounds, super welterweight
Danny Garcia: You don’t become a three-time world champion because you’re just bigger
Non-televised undercard
- Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Angelo Thompson, 4 rounds, super welterweight
- Miguel Roman vs. Marcus Redd, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
- Junior Younan vs. Dauren Yeleussinov, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Ricky Lopez vs. Joe Perez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- LeShawn Rodriquez vs. Ismael Villarreal, 8 rounds, super welterweight