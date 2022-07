Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) of Feodosia, Ukraine came out on top when he faced Joshua Conley (17-4-1, 11 KOs) of San Bernardino, California at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The contest was featured on the two-fight Garcia vs Benavidez undercard stream.

After ten rounds of a middleweight battle the scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92, all in favor of Derevyanchenko.

.@SDerevyanchenko puts on a clinic and picks up a big-time UD win over Conley ?#DerevyanchenkoConley #GarciaBenavidez pic.twitter.com/5kCp9zPwPQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 31, 2022

