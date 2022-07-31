UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 airs live on pay-per-view from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday, July 30. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 31.

In the five-round main event reigning women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena (12-4) defends her title in the championship rematch against former 135-pound titleholder and current featherweight queen Amanda Nunes (21-5). In the co-main event former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-6) faces rising contender Kai Kara-France (24-9) in the rematch with the interim 125-pound title on the line.

Also on the PPV card, UFC knockout artist Derrick Lewis (26-9) faces Sergei Pavlovich (15-1) at heavyweight, Alexandre Pantoja (24-5) meets Alex Perez (24-6) at flyweight and Anthony Smith (36-16) takes on Magomed Ankalaev (17-1) at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2

United States

Date: Saturday, July 30

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Preliminary card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

United Kingdom

Date: Saturday, July 30 – Sunday, July 31

Main card: 3 am BST live on BT Sport

Preliminary card: 1 am BST live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport

Early preliminary card: 11 pm BST live on UFC Fight Pass

Australia

Date: Sunday, July 31

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early preliminary card: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Other countries

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 from practically anywhere.

UFC 277 fight card

Get the full UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France – interim UFC flyweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

Preliminary Card

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

Early Preliminary Card

Adam Fugitt vs. Michael Morales

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha aka “Blood Diamond”