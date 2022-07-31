UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 airs live on pay-per-view from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday, July 30. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 31.
In the five-round main event reigning women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena (12-4) defends her title in the championship rematch against former 135-pound titleholder and current featherweight queen Amanda Nunes (21-5). In the co-main event former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-6) faces rising contender Kai Kara-France (24-9) in the rematch with the interim 125-pound title on the line.
Also on the PPV card, UFC knockout artist Derrick Lewis (26-9) faces Sergei Pavlovich (15-1) at heavyweight, Alexandre Pantoja (24-5) meets Alex Perez (24-6) at flyweight and Anthony Smith (36-16) takes on Magomed Ankalaev (17-1) at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2
United States
Date: Saturday, July 30
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Preliminary card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+
United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, July 30 – Sunday, July 31
Main card: 3 am BST live on BT Sport
Preliminary card: 1 am BST live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport
Early preliminary card: 11 pm BST live on UFC Fight Pass
Australia
Date: Sunday, July 31
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early preliminary card: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
Other countries
UFC 277 fight card
Get the full UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title
- Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France – interim UFC flyweight title
- Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith
Preliminary Card
- Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger
- Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves
- Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab
- Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia
Early Preliminary Card
- Adam Fugitt vs. Michael Morales
- Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim
- Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria
- Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha aka “Blood Diamond”