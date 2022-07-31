Search
UFC 277 results: Drew Dober KO’s Rafael Alves with body shot in Round 3 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2

Drew Dober (25-11) dropped Rafael Alves (20-11) with straight left body shot to claim the victory by knockout when the pair met at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The lightweight contest was featured on the UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 preliminary card.

The referee stepped in to wave the fight off at 1 minute and 30 seconds into the third round. You can watch the video of stoppage below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 277 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 full fight card results.

