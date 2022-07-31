Drew Dober (25-11) dropped Rafael Alves (20-11) with straight left body shot to claim the victory by knockout when the pair met at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The lightweight contest was featured on the UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 preliminary card.

The referee stepped in to wave the fight off at 1 minute and 30 seconds into the third round. You can watch the video of stoppage below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

A shot to the ribs dropped Alves ?



