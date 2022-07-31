Search
UFC 277 results: Magomed Ankalaev TKO’s Anthony Smith in Round 2 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2

Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) dominated former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (36-17) when the pair squared off at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The bout was featured on the UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 main card live on pay-per-view.

After seeing enough punishment taken by Smith, the referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 3 minutes and 9 seconds into the second round. Check out the video of stoppage below and Ankalaev’s post-fight interview up top.

Get UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 full fight card results.

