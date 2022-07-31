Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) dominated former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (36-17) when the pair squared off at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The bout was featured on the UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 main card live on pay-per-view.

After seeing enough punishment taken by Smith, the referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 3 minutes and 9 seconds into the second round. Check out the video of stoppage below and Ankalaev’s post-fight interview up top.

Hard luck for Anthony Smith seems like he broke his ankle and it cost him that fight.#UFC277 pic.twitter.com/IATKq5Emss — Lok Lambert (@ClinchworkMMA) July 31, 2022

Doctors tended to Anthony Smith in the Octagon after suffering a leg injury at #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/3rH0hYgskt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022

