Michael Morales (14-0) remained undefeated when he stopped Adam Fugitt (8-3) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The welterweight bout was featured on the top of UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 early preliminary card.

The referee called it a day at 1 minute and 9 seconds into the third round after Morales delivered a flurry of punches dropping Fugitt to the canvas a number of times. Check it out up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 277 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

