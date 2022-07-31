Search
UFC 277 video: Michael Morales dominates & TKO’s Adam Fugitt in Round 3

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2

Michael Morales (14-0) remained undefeated when he stopped Adam Fugitt (8-3) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The welterweight bout was featured on the top of UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 early preliminary card.

The referee called it a day at 1 minute and 9 seconds into the third round after Morales delivered a flurry of punches dropping Fugitt to the canvas a number of times. Check it out up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 277 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 full fight card results.

