Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) took the victory over Derrick Lewis (26-10) when the pair squared off at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The bout was featured on the UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 main card live on pay-per-view.

The referee stopped the fight at 55 seconds into the opening round after former heavyweight title challenger, Lewis, briefly went down due to a flurry of strikes thrown by Pavlovich. As the replay shows, it might have been a premature stoppage. You can check it out and judge for yourself.

Questionable stoppage,but damn what a performance from Pavlovich??#UFC277 pic.twitter.com/KZzs8aqvn9 — Lok Lambert (@ClinchworkMMA) July 31, 2022

