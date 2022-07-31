Vito Mielnicki Jr (12-1, 8 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey dominated and stopped Jimmy Williams (18-9-2, 6 KOs, 1 NC) of Plainfield, New Jersey, when the pair squared off on the Garcia vs Benavidez undercard live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday July 30, which made it Sunday July 31 in Australia. The scheduled for eight rounds bout ended at 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the sixth round as the referee called it a day after seeing enough punishment taken by the latter.

Advertisements

Check out the video of stoppage up top.

Get Garcia vs Benavidez full fight card results.