Michael Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) and Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) battle it out in the main event at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, August 6. The contest features two-time Irish Olympian and recent title challenger up against former three-time world title contender of Arjona, Colombia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at featherweight.

Advertisements

Conlan vs Marriaga is held as part of the annual Féile an Phobail festival. The date when the event airs live Australia is Sunday, August 7.

Among the bouts featured on Conlan vs Marriaga undercard, Belfast native Padraig McCrory (13-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBC International Silver super middleweight title in the ten-rounder against Mexico’s former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-5-1, 17 KOs). As well, Paddy Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs) of Limerick, Ireland takes on Tom Hill (10-2) of Middlesbrough, United Kingdom in the eight-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) of Lisburn, Northern Ireland meets Marcos Gabriel Martinez (18-3, 5 KOs) of Parana, Argentina in the six-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Conlan vs Marriaga tickets

Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga tickets to witness all the action at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, August 6 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga in UK, Ireland & other countries

Boxing fans can watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, August 6. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Conlan vs Marriaga from practically anywhere.

How to watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga in USA

Fans in the United States can watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 6. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

How to watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga in Australia

The date when Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 7. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. Live stream is available on FITE.

Conlan vs Marriaga Fight Week

A number of events have been scheduled for Conlan vs Marriaga Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Belfast, Northern Ireland can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, August 3

Conlan vs Marriaga public workout is on Wednesday, August 3 at City Hall. The start time is 12 pm.

Thursday, August 4

The final Conlan vs Marriaga pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, August 4 at Europa Hotel. The press conference start time is 1 pm.

Friday, August 5

The official Conlan vs Marriaga weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, August 5 at Europa Hotel. The weigh-in start time is 5 pm.

Conlan vs Marriaga fight card

The finalized Conlan vs Marriaga fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight

Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins, 8 rounds, welterweight

Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 10 rounds, super middleweight – McCrory’s WBC International Silver title

Paddy Donovan vs. Tom Hill, 8 rounds, welterweight

Tony McGlynn vs. James McGivern

Colm Murphy vs. Ruadhan Farrell, 8 rounds, featherweight

Lewis Crocker vs. Carlos Daniel Aquino, 8 rounds, welterweight

Kurt Walker vs. Marcos Gabriel Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Thomas Carty vs. Abraham Fletcher, 4 rounds

Fearghus Quinn vs. Seamus Devlin

Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Sean McComb vs. TBA