Search
Boxing

Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga date, time, tickets, where to watch, undercard

FIGHTMAG
Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga date, time, tickets, undercard info set
Michael Conlan | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga at SSE Arena Belfast - part of annual Féile an Phobail festival

Michael Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) and Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) battle it out in the main event at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, August 6. The contest features two-time Irish Olympian and recent title challenger up against former three-time world title contender of Arjona, Colombia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at featherweight.

Advertisements

Conlan vs Marriaga is held as part of the annual Féile an Phobail festival. The date when the event airs live Australia is Sunday, August 7.

Among the bouts featured on Conlan vs Marriaga undercard, Belfast native Padraig McCrory (13-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBC International Silver super middleweight title in the ten-rounder against Mexico’s former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-5-1, 17 KOs). As well, Paddy Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs) of Limerick, Ireland takes on Tom Hill (10-2) of Middlesbrough, United Kingdom in the eight-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) of Lisburn, Northern Ireland meets Marcos Gabriel Martinez (18-3, 5 KOs) of Parana, Argentina in the six-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Conlan vs Marriaga tickets

Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga tickets to witness all the action at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, August 6 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga in UK, Ireland & other countries

Boxing fans can watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, August 6. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Conlan vs Marriaga from practically anywhere.

How to watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga in USA

Fans in the United States can watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 6. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

How to watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga in Australia

The date when Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 7. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. Live stream is available on FITE.

Conlan vs Marriaga Fight Week

A number of events have been scheduled for Conlan vs Marriaga Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Belfast, Northern Ireland can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, August 3
Conlan vs Marriaga public workout is on Wednesday, August 3 at City Hall. The start time is 12 pm.

Thursday, August 4
The final Conlan vs Marriaga pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, August 4 at Europa Hotel. The press conference start time is 1 pm.

Friday, August 5
The official Conlan vs Marriaga weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, August 5 at Europa Hotel. The weigh-in start time is 5 pm.

Conlan vs Marriaga fight card

The finalized Conlan vs Marriaga fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 10 rounds, super middleweight – McCrory’s WBC International Silver title
  • Paddy Donovan vs. Tom Hill, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Tony McGlynn vs. James McGivern

Conlan vs Marriaga undercard: Paddy Donovan, Kurt Walker & Kieran Molloy in action live from Belfast

  • Colm Murphy vs. Ruadhan Farrell, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Lewis Crocker vs. Carlos Daniel Aquino, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Kurt Walker vs. Marcos Gabriel Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Thomas Carty vs. Abraham Fletcher, 4 rounds
  • Fearghus Quinn vs. Seamus Devlin
  • Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Sean McComb vs. TBA
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097