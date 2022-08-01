UFC Vegas 59 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill.
Former UFC 205-pound title challenger Thiago Santos (22-10) of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil was in action in March when he dropped a unanimous decision against Magomed Ankalaev. Last October he scored a UD against Johnny Walker. He is currently ranked No. 6 in the division.
Jamahal Hill (10-1, 1 NC) of Chicago, IL won two of his previous bouts by knockout in the first round. No. 10-ranked contender last fought in February when he KO’d Walker, following a stoppage of Jimmy Crute last December.
In the co-main event Vicente Luque (21-8-1) of Westwood, NJ and Geoff Neal (14-4) of Austin, TX square off at welterweight. No. 6 Luque is looking to rebound from the defeat by unanimous decision against Belal Muhammad, which snapped his four-win streak this past April. No. 13 Neal is coming off the win by split decision against Santiago Ponzinibbio late last year.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.
Among other bouts featured on the UFC Vegas 59 fight card, Mohammed Usman (8-2) takes on unbeaten Zac Pauga (6-0) at heavyweight, Brogan Walker (8-2) meets Juliana Miller (3-1) at women’s flyweight and Augusto Sakai (15-4-1) faces Serghei Spivac (14-3) at heavyweight. In addition, Ariane Lipski (14-7) and Priscila Cachoeira (11-4) battle it out at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill card
The full UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill
- Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal
- Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga
- Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller
- Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak
- Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Preliminary Card
- Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez
- Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato
- Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan
- Cory McKenna vs. Miranda Granger
- Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger