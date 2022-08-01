Vergil Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) and Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on DAZN from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday, August 6. The scheduled for twelve rounds bout features undefeated knockout artist of Grand Prairie, Texas up against unbeaten top 10 ranked welterweight contender of Portsmouth, Great Britain. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, August 7.

In the ten-round co-main event unified WBC and WBA flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (12-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas defends her belts against former WBA interim flyweight champion Eva Guzman (19-1, 11KOs) from Maracay, Venezuela. Among other Ortiz Jr vs McKinson undercard bouts live on DAZN, Maurice Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs) of Dallas, Texas and Blair Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania square off in the ten-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the stream, Bektemir Melikuziev (9-1, 7 KOs) of Indio, California faces off Sladan Janjanin (32-10, 24 KOs) of Boston, Massachusetts in the eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Among the bouts featured as part of Golden Boy Fight Night, Alex Martin (17-4, 6 KOs) makes his ring return against Henry Lundy (31-10-1, 14 KOs) in the ten-rounder at super lightweight. As well, Floyd Schofield (10-0, 8 KOs) of Austin, Texas meets Rodrigo Guerrero (26-14-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in the eight-rounder at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson tickets

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson tickets to witness all the action at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday, August 6 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson in USA

Boxing fans can watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, August 6. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson in UK and Australia

The date when Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson airs live stream on DAZN in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, August 7. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Ortiz Jr vs McKinson Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (CT).

Wednesday, August 3

The Ortiz Jr vs McKinson media workout is on Wednesday, August 3 at Irving Police Athletic League in Irving, TX. The start time is 12 pm. The list of participants includes Vergil Ortiz, Jr., Michael McKinson, Marlen Esparza, Eva Guzman, Maurice Hooker and Blair Cobbs.

Thursday, August 4

The final Ortiz Jr vs McKinson pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, August 4 at Dickies Arena – Floor. The press conference start time is 12:30 pm for the undercard followed by the main card at 1 pm. The event is open to the public.

Friday, August 5

The official Ortiz Jr vs McKinson weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, August 5 at Dickies Arena – Floor. The weigh-in start time is 12:30 pm for the undercard followed by the main card at 1 pm. The event is open to the public.

Saturday, August 6

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson fight date is Saturday, August 6. The location is Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX. Doors open 4 pm.

First fight starts at 4:30 pm. The DAZN broadcast begins at 8 pm.

The post-fight press conference follows as the action inside the boxing ring concludes.

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson fight card

The current Ortiz Jr vs McKinson fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Michael McKinson, 12 rounds, welterweight

Marlen Esparza vs. Eva Guzman, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s unified WBC and WBA flyweight titles

Maurice Hooker vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, welterweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Sladan Janjanin, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

Alex Martin vs. Henry Lundy, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Floyd Schofield vs. Rodrigo Guerrero, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. TBA, 4 rounds, bantamweight