Dalton Smith (11-0, 9 KOs) and Sam O’maison (17-3-1, 7 KOs) square off in the main event at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, August 6. The pair battles it out for the vacant British super lightweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 7.

In the co-main event Sandy Ryan (3-1, 2 KOs) is looking to take a revenge against Erica Anabella Farias (27-5, 10 KOs). Also on the card Johnny Fisher (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Michal Reissinger (3-1, 2 KOs) at heavyweight and Jordan Thompson (13-0, 11 KOs) faces Vasil Ducar (11-5-1, 10 KOs) for the vacant IBF European cruiserweight belt. In addition, Hopey Price (7-0, 3 KOs) meets Alexander Mejia (18-3, 7 KOs) at super bantamweight.. The full lineup can be found below.

Smith vs O’maison tickets

Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, August 6 at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to watch Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison

Boxing fans can watch Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, August 6. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

The date when Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 7. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. Live stream is expected on Kayo.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Smith vs O’maison Fight Week

A number of events have been scheduled for Smith vs O’maison Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Sheffield, England can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, August 3

Smith vs O’maison media workout is on Wednesday, August 3 at Box Barre gym. The start time is 2 pm. The event is closed to public.

Thursday, August 4

The final Smith vs O’maison pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, August 4 at The Cutlers’ Hall. The press conference start time is 1 pm. The event is closed to public.

Friday, August 5

The official Smith vs O’maison weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, August 5 at Tudor Square. The weigh-in start time is 1 pm. The event is open to punlic.

Smith vs O’maison fight card

The current Smith vs O’maison fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Dalton Smith vs. Sam O’maison, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant British super lightweight title

Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Kieron Conway vs. Rosalez

Aqib Fiaz vs. Jordan Ellison, super featherweight

Jordan Thompson vs. Vasil Ducar, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant IBF European cruiserweight title

Johnny Fisher vs. Michal Reissinger, heavyweight

Hopey Price vs. Alexander Mejia, super bantamweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Chapman, lightweight

Nico Leivars vs. Angel Gabriel Chavez, bantamweight

Junaid Bostan vs. Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero, super welterweight