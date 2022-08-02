Search
Savannah Marshall salutes Lionesses – ‘I’m delighted for all the girls on the England team’

Parviz Iskenderov
Savannah Marshall salutes England Lionesses
Savannah Marshall | Supplied/Boxxer

Savannah Marshall faces Claressa Shields for undisputed middleweight title at O2 Arena in London

Current WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall faces unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion Claressa Shields for the undisputed title live from The 02 Arena in London on Saturday, September 10. Hartlepool-born “Silent Assassin” has saluted the “Lionesses”, as England women’s national football team came out on top with 2-1 against Germany in the final of EURO 2022.

“It’s a great win for England and a historic moment for British sports, but most of all I’m delighted for all the girls on the England team,” Marshall said. “A lot of them have talked about having to work harder to prove their worth relative to the men’s game and it was great to see the whole country get behind them.”

“They’ve changed a lot of people’s perceptions, they’ve won millions of new fans and they’ve inspired new generations of girls to take up the sport. As an athlete it’s everything you want to achieve. I hope I can do the same when I step in the ring at the O2 London on September 10 to take the undisputed world middleweight championship from Claressa Shields.”

Marshall meets two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-division undisputed world champion Shields, who is looking to avenge the only loss of her amateur boxing career. The British champion took a points victory over her old rival of the USA at the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Tickets for the event are on sale and can be purchased through through StubHub and Ticketmaster.

In the Shields vs Marshall co-feature, unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer and WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner square off in the championship unification.

