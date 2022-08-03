Search
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 6, Week 2 results

Dana White's Contender Series 48

Dana White’s Contender Series 48 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday August 2, which makes it Wednesday August 3 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to secure a contract with the UFC.

On the top of the fight card Charlie Campbell (6-1) goes up against Chris Duncan (8-1) at lightweight. Among other bouts, Vinicius Salvador (13-4) faces Shannon Ross (13-5) at flyweight, Francis Marshall (5-0) meets Connor Matthews (5-0) at featherweight and Waldo Cortes-Acosta (6-0) takes on Danilo Suzart (9-1) at heavyweight. Kicking off the action Shimon Smotritsky (8-1) squares off against Billy Goff (7-2) at welterweight.

How to watch Dana White’s Contender Series 48

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, August 2
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Date: Wednesday, August 3
Time: 1 am BST

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, August 3
Time: 10 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 48 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 48 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Charlie Campbell vs. Chris Duncan
  • Vinicius Salvador vs. Shannon Ross
  • Francis Marshall vs. Connor Matthews
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Danilo Suzart
  • Billy Goff def. Shimon Smotritsky by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:39)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 48 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with the promotion.

