Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 6, Week 2 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 48 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday August 2, which makes it Wednesday August 3 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to secure a contract with the UFC.

On the top of the fight card Charlie Campbell (6-1) goes up against Chris Duncan (8-1) at lightweight. Among other bouts, Vinicius Salvador (13-4) faces Shannon Ross (13-5) at flyweight, Francis Marshall (5-0) meets Connor Matthews (5-0) at featherweight and Waldo Cortes-Acosta (6-0) takes on Danilo Suzart (9-1) at heavyweight. Kicking off the action Shimon Smotritsky (8-1) squares off against Billy Goff (7-2) at welterweight.

How to watch Dana White’s Contender Series 48

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, August 2

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Date: Wednesday, August 3

Time: 1 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Wednesday, August 3

Time: 10 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 48 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 48 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Charlie Campbell vs. Chris Duncan

Vinicius Salvador vs. Shannon Ross

Francis Marshall vs. Connor Matthews

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Danilo Suzart

Billy Goff def. Shimon Smotritsky by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:39)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 48 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with the promotion.