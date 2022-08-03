UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 6. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, August 7.

In the main event former UFC light heavyweight title challenger and No. 6-ranked contender Thiago Santos (22-10) of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil goes up against No. 10 Jamahal Hill (10-1, 1 NC) of Chicago, IL. In the co-main event No. 6 Vicente Luque (21-8-1) of Westwood, NJ and No. 13 Geoff Neal (14-4) of Austin, TX battle it out at welterweight.

Also on the card, unbeaten Zac Pauga (6-0) meets Mohammed Usman (8-2) at heavyweight, Juliana Miller (3-1) faces Brogan Walker (8-2) at women’s flyweight and Augusto Sakai (15-4-1) takes on Serghei Spivac (14-3) at heavyweight. In addition, Priscila Cachoeira (11-4) and Ariane Lipski (14-7) duel at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 6. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 59 UK time, Santos vs Hill

UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill UK date and time is scheduled for Saturday, August 6 at 3 am BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 12 am BST. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 59 Australia time, Santos vs Hill

In Australia UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 7. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 59 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal

Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga

Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller

Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Preliminary Card

Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez

Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato

Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan

Cory McKenna vs. Miranda Granger

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger