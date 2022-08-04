Search
Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison final pre-fight press conference (video)

Smith vs O'maison at Utilita Arena Sheffield

Dalton Smith (11-0, 9 KOs) and Sam O’maison (17-3-1, 7 KOs) battle it out for the vacant British super lightweight title in the twelve-round main event at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Smith vs O’maison start time, how to watch, undercard

Smith vs O’maison tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Other boxing fans can watch Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison live stream on DAZN. Live stream is also expected on Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Sandy Ryan (3-1, 2 KOs) seeks revenge against Erica Anabella Farias (27-5, 10 KOs). Also on the card Michal Reissinger (3-1, 2 KOs) faces Johnny Fisher (5-0, 4 KOs) at heavyweight and Vasil Ducar (11-5-1, 10 KOs) battles it out against Jordan Thompson (13-0, 11 KOs) for the vacant IBF European cruiserweight belt.

Get Smith vs O’maison full fight card.

