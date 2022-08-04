Search
Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga final pre-fight press conference (video)

Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga at SSE Arena Belfast - part of annual Féile an Phobail festival

Two-time Irish Olympian and recent title challenger Michael Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) faces former three-time world title contender Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) in the ten-round featherweight main event at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Conlan vs Marriaga start time, how to watch, undercard

Conlan vs Marriaga tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Other boxing fans can watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, and FITE in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and other countries.

On the Conlan vs Marriaga undercard, Padraig McCrory (13-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBC International Silver super middleweight title against former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-5-1, 17 KOs) in a ten-round battle. Also on the card Paddy Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs) squares off against Tom Hill (10-2) in an eight-rounder at welterweight, and Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) meets Marcos Gabriel Martinez (18-3, 5 KOs) in a six-round featherweight bout.

Get Conlan vs Marriaga full fight card.

