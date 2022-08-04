Search
Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga media workout in Downtown Belfast (photos)

Michael Conlan primed for Miguel Marriaga showdown
Michael Conlan | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Michael Conlan and Miguel Marriaga square off in the main event at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, August 6. Kicking off Fight Week, the two-time Irish Olympian and a three-time world title challenger hosted a public workout at City Hall. Check out some of the photos below.

Conlan vs Marriaga tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

The public workout also featured Kieran Molloy, who faces Evgenii Vazem in the six-rounder at junior middleweight and Kurt Walker, who takes on Marcos Gabriel Martinez in the six-rounder at featherweight.

Conlan vs Marriaga start time, how to watch, undercard

Boxing fans can watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, and FITE in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and other countries.

Get Conlan vs Marriaga full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

