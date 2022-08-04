Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr faces top contender Luis Ortiz on Sunday, September 4 during Labor Day Weekend at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The pair squares off in the WBC world title eliminator headlining a four-fight card live on pay-per-view. Two additional matchups have been added to the lineup today, serving a non-PPV undercard live on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Among the bouts, unbeaten Joey Spencer takes on Mexican contender Kevin Salgado in the ten-rounder at super welterweight. As well, undefeated Ra’eese Aleem meets Mike Plania in the ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

Ruiz vs Ortiz tickets

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz tickets to witness all the action at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, September 4 are on sale. Tickets are available now for purchase through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Monday, September 5.

Joey Spencer vs Kevin Salgado live on FOX and FOX Deportes

The 22-year-old Joey Spencer (15-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in February 2017 and immediately caught the eye of fans and pundits with his combination of speed, power and athleticism. Following an impressive 2020 campaign, the Linden, Michigan native added three more victories to his ledger in 2021, including his first eight-round fight as he earned a unanimous decision over James Martin in July. Most recently, Spencer kicked off his 2022 with another unanimous decision victory, this time besting Ravshan Hudaynazaro in March.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring on September 4,” said Spencer. “I’m training extremely hard and I’m in amazing shape. This is a great opportunity for me to shine on a big stage and really show what I’m capable of. I’m looking forward to bringing the fans lots of excitement!”

A native of Mexico City, Kevin Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KOs) is the younger brother of former super featherweight champion Juan Carlos Salgado and now fights out of San Antonio, Texas. The 24-year-old turned pro in late 2016 and delivered knockouts in six of his first nine outings. After scoring three-straight knockouts between September 2019 and February 2021, Salgado returned to the ring in October 2021 to defeat Ricardo Banuelos Cernas by unanimous decision before most recently fighting Bryant Perrella to a split-draw in his U.S. debut in April.

“Training camp has been great and I’m way ahead of schedule heading into this fight,” said Salgado. “I know I’m facing a solid fighter who’s a good counter puncher, but I’m preparing to counter that style. This is going to be a very interesting fight, because I’m training to deliver a knockout and win in tremendous fashion.”

Ra’eese Aleem vs Mike Plania live on FS1 on FOX Deportes

Owning a top-10 ranking at 122-pounds from multiple sanctioning bodies, Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KOs) put on the most impressive performance of his career in January 2021 to capture the interim WBA title. Aleem dominated in a battle of unbeatens, dropping Victor Pasillas four times before eventually stopping him in round 11. Raised in Michigan and training out of Las Vegas, the 31-year-old Aleem had stopped his past seven opponents inside the distance before most recently earning a decision victory over Eduardo Baez in November 2021.

“The time is now to take that next step in my career toward a world title shot and I know that a win in this fight will put me on the right path,” said Aleem. “I’ve been waiting for the chance to show everyone why I’m the best super bantamweight in the world. I’m never in a boring fight and you can expect fireworks once again on September 4. I’m going to let my hands send a message to the rest of the division.”

The 25-year-old Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KOs) dropped Joshua Greer twice in their June 2020 clash on his way to a career-best decision victory, which he followed up in April 2021 by defeating Emmanuel Mogawa, before stopping Ricardo Nunez in November. A native of General Santos City in the Philippines, Plania has put together an 11-fight winning streak since a 2018 decision loss against former champion Juan Carlos Payano. Plania has fought professionally since 2014, with five of his last six outings taking place stateside.

“Ever since I beat Joshua Greer to put myself in the world rankings, I have been looking for an opportunity to fight the best at 122 pounds and to secure a world title shot,” said Plania. “On September 4, I will show everyone I deserve to fight for the title. I want to thank my whole team for putting me in this position and I can’t wait to get in there and show what I can do.”

Ruiz vs Ortiz fight card

The current Ruiz vs Ortiz lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC heavyweight title eliminator

Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania, 10 rounds, super bantamweight