Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) faces off against unbeaten top 10 ranked welterweight contender Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

In the co-main event unified WBC and WBA flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (12-1, 1 KOs) defends her belts against former WBA interim flyweight champion Eva Guzman (19-1, 11KOs) in a ten-round battle. Also on the main card, Blair Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs) meets Maurice Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the stream, Sladan Janjanin (32-10, 24 KOs) and Bektemir Melikuziev (9-1, 7 KOs) square off in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

