Search
Boxing

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson in Fort Worth, Texas

Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) faces off against unbeaten top 10 ranked welterweight contender Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson start time, how to watch, undercard

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

In the co-main event unified WBC and WBA flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (12-1, 1 KOs) defends her belts against former WBA interim flyweight champion Eva Guzman (19-1, 11KOs) in a ten-round battle. Also on the main card, Blair Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs) meets Maurice Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the stream, Sladan Janjanin (32-10, 24 KOs) and Bektemir Melikuziev (9-1, 7 KOs) square off in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

Get Ortiz Jr vs McKinson full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097