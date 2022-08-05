Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi is held at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 12. The lineup has been now finalized, featuring the five-fight main card live on Showtime following a series of preliminary bouts.

The headline-bout is a five-round welterweight showdown pitting Neiman Gracie (11-3) and fellow submission ace Goiti Yamauchi (27-5). In the co-main event former interim 170-pound champion champion and No. 1-ranked contender Valentin Moldavsky (11-2) takes on undefeated No. 5 Steve Mowry (10-0). Also on the main card former flyweight champion and No. 4-ranked Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-2) meets Brazil’s Bruna Ellen (6-3) and No. 2-ranked middleweight Austin Vanderford squares off against late notice replacement Aaron Jeffery (12-3). In addition, Said Sowma (8-3) and Gokhan Saricam (7-1) meet in a battle between No. 9 and No. 10-ranked heavyweights.

Aaron Jeffery vs Austin Vanderford

Canada’s Aaron Jeffery, 29, wowed Bellator MMA fans with a second-round TKO of Brazil’s Fabio Aguiar (18-3) in his promotional debut at June. He steps in to face Vanderford on short notice after the withdrawal of originally scheduled opponent, No. 9-ranked Anthony Adams (9-2).

Jeffery, a former CFFC middleweight champion, has won six of his last seven fights. He leaps at a big opportunity against Vanderford, the division’s No. 2-ranked contender and a recent title challenger.

In other updates to the card, a featherweight bout between Fresno State wrestling alumnus Isaiah Hokit (1-1) and nine-fight amateur Nick Perez (0-0) has been changed to a lightweight bout. Additionally, M, A, Yah II (4-0) steps in to face South Dakota State wrestler amateur Brett Bye (1-0) in a 175-pound contract weight amateur fight. A middleweight bout between Jordan Newman (4-0) and Lance Wright (5-2) has been canceled.

The undercard also includes No. 9-ranked bantamweight Josh Hill (21-4) seeking to repel Brazilian finisher Marcos Breno (14-2) in his first fight since withdrawing from the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix, wrestling star Patrick Downey III (0-0), who makes his MMA debut, plus additional undefeated prospects Sullivan Cauley (3-0) and Bailey Schoenfelder (2-0) are both set for action.

Bellator 284 fight card

The current Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane vs. Bruna Ellen

Said Sowma vs. Gokhan Saricam

Austin Vanderford vs. Aaron Jeffery

Preliminary card

Josh Hill vs. Marcos Breno

DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries

Pat Downey vs. Jeff Souder

Isaiah Hokit vs. Nick Perez

Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier

Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega

Brett Bye vs. M,A,Yah