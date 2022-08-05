Search
MMA

Bellator 284 fight card finalized: Aaron Jeffery replaces Anthony Adams to face Austin Vanderford

FIGHTMAG
Aaron Jeffery vs Austin Vanderford joins Bellator 284
Aaron Jeffery | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi is held at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 12. The lineup has been now finalized, featuring the five-fight main card live on Showtime following a series of preliminary bouts.

Advertisements

The headline-bout is a five-round welterweight showdown pitting Neiman Gracie (11-3) and fellow submission ace Goiti Yamauchi (27-5). In the co-main event former interim 170-pound champion champion and No. 1-ranked contender Valentin Moldavsky (11-2) takes on undefeated No. 5 Steve Mowry (10-0). Also on the main card former flyweight champion and No. 4-ranked Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-2) meets Brazil’s Bruna Ellen (6-3) and No. 2-ranked middleweight Austin Vanderford squares off against late notice replacement Aaron Jeffery (12-3). In addition, Said Sowma (8-3) and Gokhan Saricam (7-1) meet in a battle between No. 9 and No. 10-ranked heavyweights.

Tickets for Bellator 284 can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Aaron Jeffery vs Austin Vanderford

Canada’s Aaron Jeffery, 29, wowed Bellator MMA fans with a second-round TKO of Brazil’s Fabio Aguiar (18-3) in his promotional debut at June. He steps in to face Vanderford on short notice after the withdrawal of originally scheduled opponent, No. 9-ranked Anthony Adams (9-2).

Jeffery, a former CFFC middleweight champion, has won six of his last seven fights. He leaps at a big opportunity against Vanderford, the division’s No. 2-ranked contender and a recent title challenger.

In other updates to the card, a featherweight bout between Fresno State wrestling alumnus Isaiah Hokit (1-1) and nine-fight amateur Nick Perez (0-0) has been changed to a lightweight bout. Additionally, M, A, Yah II (4-0) steps in to face South Dakota State wrestler amateur Brett Bye (1-0) in a 175-pound contract weight amateur fight. A middleweight bout between Jordan Newman (4-0) and Lance Wright (5-2) has been canceled.

The undercard also includes No. 9-ranked bantamweight Josh Hill (21-4) seeking to repel Brazilian finisher Marcos Breno (14-2) in his first fight since withdrawing from the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix, wrestling star Patrick Downey III (0-0), who makes his MMA debut, plus additional undefeated prospects Sullivan Cauley (3-0) and Bailey Schoenfelder (2-0) are both set for action.

Bellator 284 fight card

The current Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi
  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry
  • Ilima-Lei MacFarlane vs. Bruna Ellen
  • Said Sowma vs. Gokhan Saricam
  • Austin Vanderford vs. Aaron Jeffery

Preliminary card

  • Josh Hill vs. Marcos Breno
  • DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries
  • Pat Downey vs. Jeff Souder
  • Isaiah Hokit vs. Nick Perez
  • Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier
  • Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega
  • Brett Bye vs. M,A,Yah
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097