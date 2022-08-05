Search
Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Smith vs O'maison at Utilita Arena Sheffield

Dalton Smith (11-0, 9 KOs) and Sam O’maison (17-3-1, 7 KOs) face off for the vacant British super lightweight title in the twelve-round main event at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison live stream on DAZN. Live stream is also expected on Kayo in Australia.

In the ten-round co-main event, Sandy Ryan (3-1, 2 KOs) battles it out against Erica Anabella Farias (27-5, 10 KOs). Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Johnny Fisher (5-0, 4 KOs) and Michal Reissinger (3-1, 2 KOs) and Jordan Thompson (13-0, 11 KOs) squares off against Vasil Ducar (11-5-1, 10 KOs) for the vacant IBF European cruiserweight belt. In addition, Hopey Price (7-0, 3 KOs) faces Alexander Mejia (18-3, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight.

Tickets for Smith vs O’maison can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Get Smith vs O’maison full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Smith vs O’maison fight card

  • Dalton Smith vs. Sam O’maison, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant British super lightweight title
  • Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Kieron Conway vs. Nelson Nicolas Rosalez, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jordan Thompson vs. Vasil Ducar, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant IBF European cruiserweight title

Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison start time, tickets, how to watch

  • Hopey Price vs. Alexander Mejia, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Michal Reissinger, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Aqib Fiaz vs. Jordan Ellison, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Michal Dufek, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Nico Leivars vs. Angel Gabriel Chavez, 6 rounds, bantamweight
  • Junaid Bostan vs. Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero, 4 rounds, super welterweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

