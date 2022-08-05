Michael Conlan has ‘many different game plans’ against ‘tough guy’ Miguel Marriaga

A two-time Irish Olympian and the fighting pride of Belfast Michael Conlan makes his ring return against three-time world title challenger Miguel Marriaga at The SSE Arena on Saturday, August 6. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds featherweight bout live on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in the UK, Ireland and other countries. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 7. Ahead of the event the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

Advertisements

Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) is back following his “Fight of the Year” in March against WBA featherweight world champion Leigh Wood. Wood, who was behind on all three scorecards, knocked out Conlan in a dramatic 12th round to retain his belt. Conlan hopes to rebound in his hometown, where he has headlined in front of sold-out crowds three times before.

Marriaga (30-5, 26 KOs), from Colombia, is an iron-fisted contender who has shared the ring with Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oscar Valdez and Nicholas Walters. He is 1-2 in his last three bouts, and at 35, a victory over Conlan would propel him back into title contention.

The press conference also featured Irish welterweight sensation Paddy Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs), rising featherweight Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) and junior middleweight standout Kieran Molloy (1-0, 1 KO). Check out below what the participants had to say.

Conlan vs Marriaga tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Michael Conlan

“I want to get back in the world title mix as soon as I possibly can, and I thought Miguel Marriaga would be the perfect kind of guy, perfect statement to make that. Thank you to Miguel for coming. I think he’s a fantastic fighter, a very tough opponent, a very tough pick for a comeback fight. But in my opinion, the perfect one because I want to show my level. I obviously was 90 seconds away, whatever it was [against Leigh Wood], but I know how good I can be. I know what I have left to give. I believe for me to get back [to title contention], I didn’t need anybody easy. I wanted someone hard and an opponent who’s going to push me. And I believe Miguel is.”

“If you watch any of his fights, the only person to take him out is Lomachenko, and that was more his corner stopping the fight, not so much himself. I know he’s a tough dude. He will be there for the full 10 rounds. If there’s an opportunity to take him out, I will do that, but I know that he’s a tough guy. He’s high tempo, fast pace, and he will be there for the full distance punching and trying to take your head off. So, I’ve got to be ready. I’ve got to be prepared. I have many different game plans, which flutter about in my head, and I’ll decide in the ring which one I’ll pick.”

Miguel Marriaga

“Thank you to Belfast and Ireland for giving me the opportunity for this fight. I know it’s going to be a very good fight. Michael Conlan is an excellent boxer. I’ve also come well-prepared to make an excellent fight.”

“Obviously, the idea is to come here and win the fight, which is the most important thing.”

Paddy Donovan

“It’s going to be a great fight. Tom {Hill} is a good opponent for me at this stage of my career. I’m ready to put on a great show. I’ve prepared well. I’m in the best shape of my life, so I’m ready to get out there and do a great job on him. I’m very excited to be back here in Belfast. This will be my third time, first time fighting at The SSE Arena. Last year at the Feile {an Phobail} was absolutely brilliant, and the crowd was brilliant. And my debut at Ulster Hall as well. I’m really excited to be back here and really excited to do a great job come Saturday night.”

Kieran Molloy

“I’m just really looking forward to getting out there Saturday. I was lucky enough to be here last year at the Feile. The atmosphere was unbelievable. I’m really excited and proud to be part of it this year. I had a couple of fights fall through pretty recently, but we just regrouped, got back to training, and I’m looking forward to a really good performance come Saturday.”

Kurt Walker

“I think the last time I boxed in Belfast was maybe 2014 in the Ulster Seniors, so to get back here, it’s a great day for me.”

Get Conlan vs Marriaga full fight card.