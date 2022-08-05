Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga weigh-in results (video)

Two-time Irish Olympian and recent title challenger Michael Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) battles it out against former three-time world title contender Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) of Colombia in the ten-round featherweight main event at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and other countries.

On the Conlan vs Marriaga undercard, Padraig McCrory (13-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBC International Silver super middleweight title against former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-5-1, 17 KOs) in a ten-round bout. Also on the card, Paddy Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs) meets Tom Hill (10-2) in an eight-rounder at welterweight and Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) takes on Marcos Gabriel Martinez (18-3, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight.

Tickets for Conlan vs Marriaga can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Get Conlan vs Marriaga full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Conlan vs Marriaga fight card

Main Card

Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight

Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins, 10 rounds, welterweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 10 rounds, super middleweight – McCrory’s WBC International Silver title

Kurt Walker vs. Marcos Gabriel Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Paddy Donovan vs. Tom Hill, 8 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Tony McGlynn vs. James McGivern, 6 rounds, lightweight

Colm Murphy vs. Ruadhan Farrell, 8 rounds, featherweight

Thomas Carty vs. Jiri Svacina, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Fearghus Quinn vs. Seamus Devlin, 4 rounds, middleweight

Sean McComb vs. Ramiro Blanco, 6 rounds, light welterweight