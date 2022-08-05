Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga weigh-in results (video)

Two-time Irish Olympian and recent title challenger Michael Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) battles it out against former three-time world title contender Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) of Colombia in the ten-round featherweight main event at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Boxing fans can watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and other countries.
On the Conlan vs Marriaga undercard, Padraig McCrory (13-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBC International Silver super middleweight title against former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-5-1, 17 KOs) in a ten-round bout. Also on the card, Paddy Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs) meets Tom Hill (10-2) in an eight-rounder at welterweight and Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) takes on Marcos Gabriel Martinez (18-3, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight.
Tickets for Conlan vs Marriaga can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
Conlan vs Marriaga full fight card
Conlan vs Marriaga fight card
Main Card
- Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight
- Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Kieran Molloy vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
- Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 10 rounds, super middleweight – McCrory’s WBC International Silver title
- Kurt Walker vs. Marcos Gabriel Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Paddy Donovan vs. Tom Hill, 8 rounds, welterweight
Undercard
- Tony McGlynn vs. James McGivern, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Colm Murphy vs. Ruadhan Farrell, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Thomas Carty vs. Jiri Svacina, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Fearghus Quinn vs. Seamus Devlin, 4 rounds, middleweight
- Sean McComb vs. Ramiro Blanco, 6 rounds, light welterweight