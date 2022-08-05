Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 59 weigh-in results, Santos vs Hill

FIGHTMAG
UFC light heavyweight Thiago Santos
Thiago Santos weigh-in | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event former UFC light heavyweight title challenger and No. 6-ranked contender Thiago Santos (22-10) squares off against No. 10 Jamahal Hill (10-1, 1 NC) of Chicago, IL. In the co-main event No. 6 Vicente Luque (21-8-1) of Westwood, NJ faces off No. 13 Geoff Neal (14-4) of Austin, TX battle at welterweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 59 fight card

Main Card

  • Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal
  • Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga – The Ultimate Fighter Finale
  • Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller – The Ultimate Fighter Finale
  • Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak
  • Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

UFC Vegas 59 start time, how to watch, live stream, Santos vs Hill

Preliminary Card

  • Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez
  • Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato
  • Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan
  • Cory McKenna vs. Miranda Granger
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097