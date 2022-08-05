UFC Vegas 59 weigh-in results, Santos vs Hill

UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event former UFC light heavyweight title challenger and No. 6-ranked contender Thiago Santos (22-10) squares off against No. 10 Jamahal Hill (10-1, 1 NC) of Chicago, IL. In the co-main event No. 6 Vicente Luque (21-8-1) of Westwood, NJ faces off No. 13 Geoff Neal (14-4) of Austin, TX battle at welterweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 59 fight card

Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal

Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga – The Ultimate Fighter Finale

Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller – The Ultimate Fighter Finale

Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Preliminary Card

Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez

Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato

Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan

Cory McKenna vs. Miranda Granger

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger