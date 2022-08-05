UFC Vegas 59 weigh-in results, Santos vs Hill

UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event former UFC light heavyweight title challenger and No. 6-ranked contender Thiago Santos (22-10) squares off against No. 10 Jamahal Hill (10-1, 1 NC) of Chicago, IL. In the co-main event No. 6 Vicente Luque (21-8-1) of Westwood, NJ faces off No. 13 Geoff Neal (14-4) of Austin, TX battle at welterweight.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
Get UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
UFC Vegas 59 fight card
Main Card
- Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill
- Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal
- Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga – The Ultimate Fighter Finale
- Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller – The Ultimate Fighter Finale
- Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak
- Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Preliminary Card
- Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez
- Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato
- Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan
- Cory McKenna vs. Miranda Granger
- Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger