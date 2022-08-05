Search
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson weigh-in results (video)

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson in Fort Worth, Texas

Undefeated Vergil Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) and top 10 ranked welterweight contender Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) square off in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in the United Kingdom and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the ten-round co-main event unified WBC and WBA flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (12-1, 1 KOs) defends her belts against former WBA interim flyweight champion Eva Guzman (19-1, 11 KOs). Also on the main card is a ten-round welterweight battle between Maurice Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs) and Blair Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs) and an eight-round super middleweight match between Bektemir Melikuziev (9-1, 7 KOs) and Sladan Janjanin (32-10, 24 KOs).

Get Ortiz Jr vs McKinson full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson fight card

Main Card

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Michael McKinson, 12 rounds, welterweight
  • Marlen Esparza vs. Eva Guzman, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s unified WBC and WBA flyweight titles
  • Maurice Hooker vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Sladan Janjanin, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson start time, tickets, how to watch

Undercard

  • Alex Martin vs. Henry Lundy, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Floyd Schofield vs. Rodrigo Guerrero, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. Francisco Bonilla Zambrano, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Rohan Polanco vs. Dedrick Bell, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Carlos Nava vs. Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya, 6 rounds, lightweight
