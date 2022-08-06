Search
Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison free live stream of prelims (video)

Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison undercard airs live stream from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, August 6 at 4 pm BST in the UK and 11 am ET / 8 am PT in the US, which makes it Sunday, August 7 at 1 am AEST in Australia.

The five-fight Smith vs O’maison preliminary lineup looks as the following:

  • Hopey Price vs. Alexander Mejia, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Aqib Fiaz vs. Jordan Ellison, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Nico Leivars vs. Angel Gabriel Chavez, 6 rounds, bantamweight
  • Junaid Bostan vs. Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Kieron Conway vs. Gregory Trenel, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

