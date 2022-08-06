The date has been official for Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 3, as the pair squares off inside the MMA cage, headlining UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, November 12. The five-round championship bout features reigning middleweight champion up against No. 5-ranked contender. Tickets information has been also announced today.

Advertisements

Pereira won their two kickboxing fights, scoring a unanimous decision and a highlight reel KO in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Five years later a highly anticipated showdown is held inside the UFC Octagon. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 13.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira tickets

Tickets for UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira on Saturday, November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY go on sale Friday, August 26 (as per announcement made by promotion via its social media channels today). Several UFC 281 tickets are available for purchase now via TicketNetwork.

UFC 281 Adesanya vs Pereira | Twitter/UFC

Israel Adesanya (23-1) is making the sixth defense of his UFC 185-pound belt. The Nigeria-born New Zealand champion won three of his previous bouts by unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier, Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori. Before that he went up a weight class to challenge for a 205-pound strap, but dropped a UD against then champion Jan Blachowicz, which snapped his unbeaten MMA streak.

Alex Pereira (6-1) made his official UFC debut last November and since then secured three victories. In his previous bout in July the Brazilian contender stopped Sean Strickland in the first round with punches. Prior to that he earned a unanimous decision against Bruno Silva and TKO’d Andreas Michailidis in Round 2.

In his final kickboxing fight Pereira, former two-division GLORY middleweight and light heavyweight champion, faced Artem Vakhitov in the championship rematch and lost the 95 kg (209.4 lbs) title by majority decision.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

The co-main event, as well as the list of other bouts featured on the UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira fight card, is expected to be announced shortly.