Boxing

Smith vs O’maison results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

FIGHTMAG
Stream Dalton Smith vs Sam O'maison live results from Sheffield
Dalton Smith vs Sam O'maison faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith vs Sam O'maison live from Sheffield

Dalton Smith (11-0, 9 KOs) and Sam O’maison (17-3-1, 7 KOs) battle it out for the vacant British super lightweight title at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, August 6. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship main event bout live on DAZN. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 7.

The ten-round super lightweight co-main event features Sandy Ryan (3-1, 2 KOs) in the rematch against Erica Anabella Farias (27-5, 10 KOs). Among other bouts, Johnny Fisher (5-0, 4 KOs) faces off Michal Reissinger (3-1, 2 KOs) in the six-rounder at heavyweight and Campbell Hatton (7-0, 2 KOs) meets Michal Dufek (34-23-2, 22 KOs) in the six-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Jordan Thompson (13-0, 11 KOs) and Vasil Ducar (11-5-1, 10 KOs) contest for the vacant IBF European cruiserweight strap. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison

UK, USA & other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, August 6
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, August 7
Time: 4 am AEST

Smith vs O’maison free live stream of prelims starts at 4 pm BST in the UK, 11 am ET / 8 am PT in the US and 1 am AEST in Australia.

Smith vs O’maison fight card

Get Smith vs O’maison full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Dalton Smith vs. Sam O’maison, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant British super lightweight title
  • Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias, 10 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBC International female super lightweight title
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Michal Reissinger, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Jordan Thompson vs. Vasil Ducar, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant IBF European cruiserweight title
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Michal Dufek, 6 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

  • Hopey Price vs. Alexander Mejia, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Aqib Fiaz vs. Jordan Ellison, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Nico Leivars vs. Angel Gabriel Chavez, 6 rounds, bantamweight
  • Junaid Bostan vs. Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Kieron Conway vs. Gregory Trenel, 8 rounds, super middleweight
