PFL 7: Pettis vs Ray airs live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Friday August 5, which makes it Saturday August 6 in Australia. The fight card features 2022 Season Playoffs in the lightweight and light heavyweight classes.
The main event pits Anthony “Showtime” Pettis up against Stevie “Braveheart” Ray in a lightweight semifinal bout. In the co-main event, Omari Akhmedov meets undefeated Josh Silveria in a light heavyweight semifinal contest.
In the other lightweight semifinal, Olivier Aubin-Mercier takes on Alexander Martinez. The other side of the light heavyweight bracket, features Rob Wilkinson faceoff Delan Monte. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch PFL 7: Pettis vs Ray
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, August 5
Time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan
Date: Saturday, August 6
Time: 7:30 am AEST
PFL 7, 2022 PFL Playoffs results
Get PFL 7: Pettis vs Ray results below.
Main card
- Stevie Ray def. Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Omari Akhmedov def. Josh Silveira by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Alexander Martinez by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–26, 30–26)
- Robert Wilkinson def. Delan Monte by KO (knee and punches, R1 at 1:37)
Preliminary card
- Itso Babulaidze def. Mahmoud Sebie by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:30)
- Marthin Hamlet def. Cory Hendricks by split decision split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Postliminary card
- Marcelo Nunes def. Dylan Potter by submission (arm triangle choke, R1 at 1:47)
- Alexei Pergande def. Elvis Lebron-Quiles by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)
- Elvin Espinoza def. Corey Jackson by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
- Brahyan Zurcher def. Ricardo Jimenez by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–26)
- Lucas Barbosa vs. Elmar Umarov – cancelled due to medical issues to Umarov