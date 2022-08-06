PFL 7: Pettis vs Ray airs live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Friday August 5, which makes it Saturday August 6 in Australia. The fight card features 2022 Season Playoffs in the lightweight and light heavyweight classes.

The main event pits Anthony “Showtime” Pettis up against Stevie “Braveheart” Ray in a lightweight semifinal bout. In the co-main event, Omari Akhmedov meets undefeated Josh Silveria in a light heavyweight semifinal contest.

In the other lightweight semifinal, Olivier Aubin-Mercier takes on Alexander Martinez. The other side of the light heavyweight bracket, features Rob Wilkinson faceoff Delan Monte. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 7: Pettis vs Ray

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, August 5

Time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan

Date: Saturday, August 6

Time: 7:30 am AEST

PFL 7, 2022 PFL Playoffs results

Get PFL 7: Pettis vs Ray results below.

Main card

Stevie Ray def. Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28) Omari Akhmedov def. Josh Silveira by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Alexander Martinez by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–26, 30–26)

Robert Wilkinson def. Delan Monte by KO (knee and punches, R1 at 1:37)

Preliminary card

Itso Babulaidze def. Mahmoud Sebie by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:30)

Marthin Hamlet def. Cory Hendricks by split decision split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Postliminary card

Marcelo Nunes def. Dylan Potter by submission (arm triangle choke, R1 at 1:47)

Alexei Pergande def. Elvis Lebron-Quiles by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

Elvin Espinoza def. Corey Jackson by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

Brahyan Zurcher def. Ricardo Jimenez by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–26)

Lucas Barbosa vs. Elmar Umarov – cancelled due to medical issues to Umarov